CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) – What has quite possibly become the area’s largest gathering of veterans and first responders is happening this weekend in Harrison County and the entire Ohio Valley is invited.



The second annual Veterans/First Responders Jamboree is set for Saturday, September 10 at Sally Buffalo Park.

It’ll be a day of camaraderie and fun, but also a day to thank our local heroes.

Starting bright and early at 8:00 a.m. there is a free breakfast for veterans and first responders followed by opening ceremonies.

Other highlights include a 5K around the lake, a car cruise, cornhole tournament, food, raffles and live music starting at 2:00 in the afternoon.

Local organizations who assist veterans will also have booths set up so they can see what services are available.

All of this is to raise money for veterans and first responders who need a little extra help in the area.

Last year the event even gave a $500 scholarship to students from Harrison Central who planned to study to become first responders. This year they also hope to give scholarship at Buckeye Local.

Last year it was overwhelming the people that came out. They’re not veterans, but everybody knows one or they know a first responder that’s close to them. They came out here, rallied around us and we had a great time. Last year we were able to raise over $14,000 for our event and we’re giving it right back to first responders in need. Dirk Harkins, Coordinator, Veterans/First Responders Jamboree

Harkins said they use the money throughout the year to help any veteran or first responder who may have fallen on hard times.

People in the Ohio Valley are generous. They want to help their veterans. They’d give the shirt off their back. Dirk Harkins, Coordinator, Veterans/First Responders Jamboree

A list of events for the Veterans/First Responders Jamboree

Harkins said the entire community is invited.

Again it’s Saturday, September 10 at the Wallace Lodge in Sally Buffalo Park in Cadiz.

Here is the order of events:

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. – Free breakfast for all veterans and first responders.

7:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. – Registration for “Never Forget 5K”

8:50 a.m. – Opening ceremonies featuring a prayer, 21-gun salute and the playing of taps

9:00 a.m. – “Never Forget 5K”

10:00 a.m. – Swole Spring

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Car Cruise In

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Guest speakers

Noon – Parade

1:00 p.m. – Cornhole tournament

1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Live music

There will also be displays of helicopters and other military and first responder vehicles.