WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Memorial Day is quickly approaching, and communities across the area will be honoring veterans.

The Mt. Olivet Lions Club is doing its tribute to our heroes a little earlier.

This Sunday, May 22nd the community is invited to a special dedication ceremony.

Two new bronze plaques honoring Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star Families have been added to the existing veterans memorial that was dedicated in Mt. Olivet Community Park last November.

It means a lot when you come through here and there’s snow on the ground and you see footprints in the snow when people come up and look at the monument. Or, you come through and there’s a group standing here looking at our pavers. Paul Amrhein, President, Mt. Olivet Lions Club

The Lions Club will also have 150 American flags displayed near the monument, paying tribute to heroes.

As part of the program, each of their names will be read out loud. Our Lady Of Peace choir will be singing a few selections. The Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard will also be providing a 21-gun salute and playing taps.

We decided that we’d honor the Gold Star Families and also the Purple Heart recipients. There’s been a big push for Gold Star Family recognition. Wheeling has a monument. Moundsville has a monument, so we added it to ours. Paul Amrhein, President, Mt. Olivet Lions Club

This tribute will take place this Sunday, May 22nd starting at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Park.

Anyone wishing to attend can park across the street at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church.

The Lions Club does ask that you bring your own lawn chair because there is no seating near the monument.

They also want to remind the community that there is still space on the monument to dedicate a paver to a veteran. If you’d like to purchase one, contact the Mt. Olivet Lions Club and Paul Amrhein at pamrhein25@comcast.net.