WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Where could you have seen Marilyn Monroe, Madonna and Fergie all on the same stage Saturday?

The answer is in Wheeling at the Capitol Theatre—where five contestants lip synced their hearts out for A Special Wish.

John Rataiczak, Lieutenant Josh Sanders, Lea Ridenhour, Taylor Rys and Emily Shortall danced and skated onstage at the Lip Sync Challenge, a yearly show-stopping fundraiser to make local children’s wishes come true.

We saw backup dancers, choreographed routines and dazzling visuals, with a panel of judges witnessing the spectacle.

Rataiczak and Sanders both made it to the final round.