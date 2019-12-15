‘Cops and Kids’ leaves dozens of satisfied shoppers

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – The registers at The Highlands Target were beeping steadily Sunday morning.

150 area kids went on a shopping spree through the store with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #38 fronting the bill.

It tugs at your heart strings and that’s why I do this every year and I will continue to do it Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

The cops came from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and Wheeling Police and Fire Departments.

The kids came from Ohio County Schools.

We work through the Board of Education and they work through the counselors at the schools — so, we compile a huge list. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Cops and Kids started at 8:30 Saturday.

However, Candice and her daughters, Isabelle and Sophia, paid a visit to Target yesterday, plotting their purchases!

The girls are putting their money together to buy the ‘L.O.L. Dream House’ or whatever it is. Candice, mother of Isabelle and Sophia

Each child got $100 to spend on whatever they wanted. Target employees say everyone is buying ‘Fortnight’ and ‘L.O.L. Surprise!’ toys.

The money spent Saturday equals months of fundraising and donations from local unions.

Sheriff Howard says the kids see every penny of it.

Tunnel Ridge was a huge donor this year. Local 83, IBW, South Western, OCDA. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

The kids, accompanied by their cop friends, shopped for a few hours to find just the right things, leaving dozens of satisfied shoppers!

Latest Posts: