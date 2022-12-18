TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Santa gets a little extra help in Ohio County every year from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department and Wheeling Police Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Walmart in The Highlands was filled with law enforcement volunteering their time to the annual “Cops and Kids” shopping event.

Ohio County and Wheeling police officers are at The Highlands Walmart for the annual “Cops and Kids” event!👮‍♂️🎁

Each child gets to spend at least $100 while shopping around with officers volunteering from the community❤️



More tonight on @WTRF7News ❗️ pic.twitter.com/xakXg4Quwy — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) December 18, 2022

Hundreds of children and their families from Ohio County were taken to shop with a cop to spend at least $100 per child.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has been the president of the Wheeling Lodge 38 Fraternal Order of Police for 14 years and has seen this event grow over time.

”Oh, you see smiling faces. They are all happy. Some of them want to buy gifts for their grandparents or their parents, or something like that, but we try to get them to spend it on themselves. A lot of these kids don’t have much, unfortunately, so we try to make sure they have a Christmas, and that the family has a Christmas. So, it might be one in the family, it might be four in a family, but we try to make sure that we spend and have the children have a great time.” Tom Howard – Sheriff, Ohio County

Sheriff Howard says that all of the money is raised in Ohio County and stays in Ohio County.

Funding for this event is provided by donations from benefactors like Tunnel Ridge, Local 83, and Southwest Energy.