Country music legend Slim Lehart and Jamboree stars back together one last night

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s not many who’s made it big from the Ohio Valley, but Country Music legend Slim Lehart’s story isn’t one you hear everyday.

Lehart’s known for his music all over for decades, and he’s come back to play with Jamboree stars one last time.

It’s been a longtime coming, but this takes Slim Lehart and Jamboree stars back to nights like these.

“When you play music with someone on a regular basis, and I think everyone will be agree ‘You’re family’, and a lot of times you’re closer than family.” Roger Hoard, FORMER MUSIC DIRECTOR OF JAMBOREE IN THE HILLS

To them, Lehart’s a music legend.

He’s gotten his own star at the Capitol theater and he’s been a country music entertainer at the Capitol Music Hall for decades.

But Lehart’s roots first got planted in Wheeling… where he was on the jamboree. In 1965, he just played as a guest, but four years later, he became a cast member.

“I’ve had a really good run in country music and met a lot of great people.” Slim Lehart, Country Music Legend

He’s even met some of the biggest names in Country music, like Johnny Cash.

“Back in 1966 in Nashville, Johnny Cash actually opened for me. That’s a fact.” Slim Lehart, Country Music Legend

And all these decades later, he still calls it one of his biggest performances.

“And I thought, ‘ it can’t get any better than this: on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee at midnight signing autographs with Johnny Cash. So, it did me a lot of confidence. I wasn’t afraid of anybody then.” Slim Lehart, Country Music Legend

Music has taken Lehart all over… from up and down the East Coast to Canada, and even New England.

“ I played everywhere in a lot of states. I don’t even know how many. Ha!” Slim Lehart, Country Music Legend

But nothing beats the friendly city.