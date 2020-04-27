Critical Incident Stress Management offers help to front line workers in the pandemic

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The CISM team normally gets called to the scene of a multiple fatality accident, drowning or fire.

Team members are trained to help first responders to talk through the traumas they experienced.

Now in the midst of the pandemic, the Belmont County CISM team says they’re not getting many calls.

But they know that often the worst reactions come after the crisis is over.

“We try to work with people giving them coping mechanisms, how to deal with different tragedies, things that have happened before,” said Kurt Turner, CISM coordinator for Belmont County.

He says the worst thing a person can do is to ignore or bury their feelings.

“Our biggest thing is to keep people talking, talking, talking,” said Turner. “Talk to your friends on the squad, or in your department. or talk to your family.”

During the pandemic, people on the front lines are running on adrenaline, not stopping to think about their emotions.

“If it’s not bothering them now, it will bother them later,” Turner predicted. “Maybe even when things get better is when PTSD usually hits. That’s usually what happens in war. It doesn’t present itself during the war. It’s once you get home and get time to think about things.”

Normally it is medical professionals, police and firefighters who call out the CISM team.

But in the pandemic, there are many more people on the front lines.

“We have truck drivers, we have just about anybody that we may not even consider being front line workers, but now they are,” Turner explained. “And we just want them to know that if they ever need anything, we’re here for them. Just give us a call.”

In Belmont County, the number to call is (740) 391-0341.

