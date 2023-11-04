WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The spotlights and the dance shoes hit the Capitol stage Saturday night, as the curtain was rolled back for Augusta Levy Learning Center.

Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars brought six pairs of big personalities to the stage to put their choreography to the test.

The attendees voted with their wallets for the People’s Choice Award, with every dollar funding therapy for children with autism.

7News anchor Taylor Long hosted the evening’s entertainment, while fellow anchor Baylee Martin danced to “Shake It Off” with her partner Nathan Stark…and they cheered and stepped their way to the grand prize.