WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some special people in the area are celebrities for the day and they got to celebrate by walking the red carpet.



Residents at the Welty Home in Wheeling took part in ” A Day with the Stars” on Monday.

It’s all part of National Resident Appreciation Week, which started on Sunday and runs throughout the week.

Each day has a different theme with a number of games and activities.

On Monday after walking the red carpet, they had the opportunity to view a movie that was put together by the Welty Staff. The stars of that movie were of course the residents themselves.

The residents always seem to have a great time with this and they love this week because it’s a little different than what they do throughout the course of the year. David Callihan, Activities Aide, Welty Home

Some of the other themes for the week include a Patriotic Day, which was held on 9/11.

There will be a hippie day, a Travel Around the World Day, a space day and an Olympic themed day.