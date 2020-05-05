Despite COVID-19, flower shops open and busy for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day will be a little different this year due to COVID-19 but that is not slowing down local flower shops during one of the their busiest weeks in the year.

Laupp Florist and Wheeling Flower Shop are both open for your Mother’s Day orders.

With proper precautions, the local flower shops haven’t slowed down during these times.

From keeping distance between customers, sanitizing stations and zero contact delivery, both flower shops are doing what they can to provide for the community this Mother’s Day.

We’re a none contact delivery, you can call me and you don’t have to come into the store. You can call me, tell me what you need, tell me where it’s going and we’ll deliver it. Brian Gessler | Owner of Laupp Florist

We’ve had to keep the doors locked and take precautions like that but outside of that it’s going to be busy and we don’t see any change. Rick Palmer | Co-Owner of Wheeling Flower Shop

Wheeling Flower Shop is taking orders until Saturday and Laupp Florist will try their best to fill orders up until Mother’s Day on Sunday but Gessler says, “early bird gets the worm.”