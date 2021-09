WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Stormtracker 7 Chief Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker has put away his ties and clicker, and is now headed to sunny Mexico.

But we can still look back at his final forecast from the 11 o’clock news on WTRF on Friday, Sept. 24.

Dr. Dave Walker signs off from the WTRF weatherdesk one last time

Dr. Dave, enjoy your new adventure with your wife, Lulu, and know that all of us at WTRF and in the Ohio Valley will miss you.

¡Que te vaya bien!

(Safe travels!)