Digital Exclusive: Year of the Bear; community supports undefeated Oak Glen football

High School football continues to be a staple in the Ohio Valley.

It’s something that brings the community together, Oak Glen High School is doing just that as they continue a record breaking year.

This year has just been the year of the bear. Connie Hissam

The year of the bear indeed; the Golden Bears football team is one win away from an undefeated season, something that has never been done in Oak Glen history and they’re doing it with the full support of the community.

When you’ve gone as long as they have without getting to this point, this is big time football for them, 10 and 0 that’s something not too many people can do. I know it took a while to get to this point and like I said the community is behind them so it makes it nice. If you go down main street, you can see the support that everyone is giving the football team. Richard Bowen

Everybody in this town has been so supportive and so excited about this year. The team has come and raised and just been great and so much fun for this town.” Connie Hissam

Lisa Smith is a Golden Bear parent and sees that the school spirit is alive and well in the halls of Oak Glen.

The school spirit with the kids this year has just been amazing. The things one sport is doing for the other and helping them through the great season, making posters and things like that. Lisa Smith

The season is not yet over but whatever happens, the community is proud of what they’ve accomplished.