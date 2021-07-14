Disney World trip funded for boy who conquered rare disease

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – This local boy hasn’t even entered grade school yet, but he’s already spent years battling and overcoming a rare disease.

That’s why A Special Wish Foundation is giving him some time to just be a kid.

Aibe Shreve will be headed to Disney World with his family this fall, thanks to a $5,000 dollar donation from the Independent Insurance Agents Association of Belmont County.

He was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension at two years old, but beat it following open-heart surgery.

The trip to the most magical place on earth seemed out of reach to his family just months ago.

We never thought we would be able to go, with the long walking, the rides, having to take medicine to be refrigerated, and things like that, now that we’re able to go we’re over the moon for him to give him the chance. Reba Shreve, Aibe’s mom

The Independent Insurance Agents Association says the decision to support the trip was unanimous among its members.

I don’t think words could express it, especially seeing Aibe, his family, what he has and is going through, so yeah, words, money, nothing can express it any more than that. Paul Foster, Secretary Treasurer of the Independent Insurance Agents Group of Belmont County

Aibe’s mom says the first thing on his Disney to-do list is to meet Buzz Lightyear.