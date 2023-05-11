WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What would you give for one extra day enjoying life with your loved ones?

For families of children with cancer, every hour is precious—and Logan’s Legacy Foundation is making sure they have many more to look forward to.

Generous donors gave blood at Youth Services System’s Hazel Atlas building to remember Logan Fluharty, a Paden City teen who passed from leukemia in 2021.

Logan received more than 100 blood transfusions during his battle, and his mom says our time donating is tiny compared to the time patients spend receiving.

“It’s simple. It’s very simple, it’s very easy to do. A lot of these kids sit eight hours a day getting blood transfusions, and it takes 15 to 20 minutes out of my day to give it, so it’s very simple to be able to help them.” Tanya Duncan, YSS Residential Program Manager, Logan’s mom

Logan’s Legacy Blood Drive has already become an annual way to aid in the fight against cancer.

Duncan says even those who may have hesitant the first year are now enthusiastic return donors.