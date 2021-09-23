Dr. Dave’s influence on the meteorology world carries on in his colleagues

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As our long-time beloved chief meteorologist retires and transitions to a new chapter in his life, we’d like to reflect on the impact he has had on those he worked with.

Dr. Dave’s kind heart played a role in several meteorologists’ careers including Spencer Adkins.

We’re certainly going to miss you. We appreciated your wise consult and the fact that you’re such a kind gentleman to deal with at work. We have your number, so when hard questions you know come up we are still going to call. Spencer Adkins, meteorologist, WOWK

We wish Dr. Dave all the best and may fair weather follow him wherever he goes.