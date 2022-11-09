GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Veterans Day is a few days away, but Glen Dale Elementary couldn’t wait to honor our heroes.

Students and their families gathered at Glen Dale City Park on Wednesday afternoon for some patriotic songs and a presentation by the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard.

This program was really unique because of where it was held.

Levi Edman, who is a 4th grade student at Glen Dale Elementary School, chose the site because he told his music teacher how much he loves the memorial at the park. His teacher, Kathy Fox, then decided it would be a great idea to hold the program there.

It’s just a great place. It has the cannon, the flags, so it’s just eye catching. Levi Edman, 4th Grade Student, Glen Dale Elementary

That veterans memorial was recently re-created as part of an Eagle Scout Project by Kaden Minch.

There used to be three flag poles here and some bushes that I had to remove here for landscaping. I took down the three flag poles and added seven new ones for each branch of the military and the American Flag and the POW flag and I put some rhododendrons for our state flower around it too. Kaden Minch, Eagle Scout

Minch is an alumni of Glen Dale Elementary and currently a junior at John Marshall High School. He spoke to the students about the project and the importance of honor our veterans.

I wanted to do something to honor our veterans, get them recognized because it’s something that it needs, we obviously really appreciate our veterans work. Kaden Minch, Eagle Scout

Students then proudly waved their flags as their teachers and members of the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard escorted them for a parade of flags around the park.