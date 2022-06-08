WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

A Workforce Recovery Breakfast held at Wesbanco Arena brought out some dramatic stories Wednesday.

One man said he struggled with addiction to opiates for 20 years, was out on parole and turned his life around and was given a chance at a job.

Although the workplace was not technically a “second chance workplace,” he said the HR director took a chance on him, and gave him a job on a bottling assembly line.

Now he’s an electro-mechanical apprentice, getting his college degree while employed.

“It turned into an amazing life that keeps getting better every day,” said David Gorby. “I went from a low paying job doing something that I wouldn’t ask my worst enemy to do, to doing something that I love, and getting paid by my workplace to go to school.”

“We believe in second chances,” said Wayne Minnicks of Apex Energy Service, another speaker at the event. “We believe in not being against people who may have a criminal record or a drug past. So no, you do not have to have a fancy degree to get a good job.”

Those two men work for different companies.

They are both recovering from substance abuse disorder and both are examples of the value of second chance hiring.

David Gorby, now of Wheeling, has an incredible story of victory over hardship.

You can watch his story in the player below:

Workforce recovery is an impactful movement, and Gorby is an inspiration to those looking to rejoin the workforce after facing adversity.