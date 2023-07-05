WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Celebrity readers were the highlight of Energy Express camps throughout the area.

At Weirton Elementary School it was 7News anchor Kathryn Ghion who spent the morning having story time with the students.

Energy Express is a six-week program that combines reading with drama and STEM activities to show students how everything they learn is connected.

“In school, if you can’t read, you can’t pass the science test. It’s that simple. So, to be able to teach reading and making that the focus, it’s just it’s absolutely the right way to go.” Tina Thompson, Community Coordinator, Energy Express

This group will be entering first through sixth grades this fall.

On Wednesday, Kathryn and the kids enjoyed some of her family’s favorite books like “Pete the Cat”, “Llama Llama Red Pajamas” and “The Little Blue Truck”.

Not only do the students read a different book each day, they also get one to take home at the end of each week.

Energy Express does still need volunteers for the end of the month. It’s from 9:00 a.m. until Noon each day.

If you’re interested call Tina 740-275-8699.