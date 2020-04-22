Enjoy ‘Earth Day’ at Oglebay Park

What better day than Earth Day to Highlight the flower garden at Oglebay Park.

Visitors can enjoy theTulip’s and Daffoldil’s that are laid out across the 10 acres of Garden throughout the Park.

If you follow the brick road from the fountain, the flowers guide you all the way to the other side of the Amphitheater.

Of course, vistitors can admire the beautiful garden on any nice day in the Spring but Earth Day makes it that much more special.

They enjoy it, it’s ten acres of park, just the garden alone is ten acres. It’s fabulous, the color’s are good and everybody is enjoying it and Earth Day is a great day to see it. Herb Faukenberry | Oglebay Park Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Faulkenberry says it’s a great way to unwind and keep your social distancing during these uncertain tiimes.