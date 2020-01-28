Euthanasia rates way down at Ohio County Animal Shelter

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Animal Shelter is known for having very cute furry friends ready for adoption, but this past year they reached an amazing milestone.

The shelter can house around 36 dogs and 36 cats, but right now, they’re down to around 20 cats, and just one dog. His name is Gizzy. He’s 12 years old, and full of life.

Not only are the number of animals down—but euthanasia has dropped from 5 percent for dogs and 51 percent for cats in 2017, to just 2 percent for dogs and 40 percent for cats in 2019.

One of the things that we’ve noticed here is social media has played a big part in it. I do believe that people are spaying and neutering their animals more now than they ever we’re. So, I think that both of those things are contributing factors. DOUGLAS MCCROSKEY – COUNTY DOG WARDEN, OCAS DIRECTOR

They believe many are looking at their social media sites and seeing their furry four-legged friends and choosing to adopt rather than shop. And the shelter employees couldn’t be happier.

Well, everyone is happy about it. it’s not a pleasant thing by any stretch of the imagination to have to euthanize animals. The people that have to do it, I have great respect for them. DOUGLAS MCCROSKEY – COUNTY DOG WARDEN, OCAS DIRECTOR

So, if you’re in the market for a cat… or Gizzy—you can call the animal shelter at 304-547-1013.

The animal shelter is also always ready for donations. So, if you can donate toys, food, or anything else– simply drop the donations off at the shelter during their business hours.

