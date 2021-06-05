Vet Voices

Ever wonder what the Ohio Valley was like in the 1700s? Find out at Frontier Days

June 10 2021

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – This weekend the Historic Fort Steuben takes families back into history – with a glimpse of what life was really like back in the late 18th Century.

They call this the Ohio Valley Frontier Days.

Here – locals go back in time to learn about making arrowheads and early medical history, and you even can experience a Native American village with dancing.

There’s a lot to experience here from that era, and the locals gather at the exact same spot for this once a year.

Mayor Jerry Barilla — who’s also the President of Historic Fort Steuben — says Fort Steuben was built in 1786 to turn Ohio from wilderness into property.

It’s just a great part of feeling how we became to be this country called the United States. I’m thrilled to be a part of this because for me, it’s what Steubenville is about. We are city that’s based in history, based in faith, based in religion. It’s a good feeling to be a part of.

Mayor Jerry Barilla, President of Historic Fort Steuben

You too can experience it tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

