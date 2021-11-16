Every day is Bring Your Dog To Work Day at this municipal building

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Sammy is in the mayor’s office. Maverick, Molly and Earl are in the finance office. Cinder is assisting the service director.

They are four-legged ambassadors for St. Clairsville and they’ve proven the studies to be true.

Having dogs at work does increase productivity. It makes for a less tense, less stressed atmosphere. And actually it increases employee retention because people are happier. Mayor Kathryn Thalman

Customers and visitors have a better time.

If they’re coming to pay their utility bills, they will walk over and ask if they can pet them and we really encourage that. The dogs absolutely enjoy that as well. Dana Goletz, Assistant to the Finance Director

People seem to be less formal and we seem to have better outcomes with having the dogs here. Mayor Kathryn Thalman

Therapy dog Jersey is always hard at work next door at the courthouse, easing tensions in the courtroom, greeting guests or napping in the hall. She joins the gang for their play breaks several times a day outside on the lawn, which is next door to the senior center.

The older people love to come over and pet the dogs. They’ll bring them a treat out. On rainy days, we’ll even go in and say hi, and they just love the fact that the dogs come and visit them. Deputy Jennifer Yuhase, Jersey’s Owner and Handler

They may not have a dog, or their dog may have passed, and they just want to feel that comfort for a short period of time. They really do enjoy seeing the dogs out here. Dana Goletz, Assistant to the Finance Director

St. Clairsville officials want to create a dog park.

They’re looking for a site, and you can help.

Maybe there’s a business or a person out there who would want to sponsor a dog park. That would really help the effort go a long way. Gabe Hays, Landscape Architect

The dogs out playing have a magnetic effect on people passing by.

The public will stop and pull over to come and see the dogs because they love seeing a group of dogs playing and interacting, not on leashes, not barking, just enjoying each other and having a good time. Deputy Jennifer Yuhase, Jersey’s Owner and Handler

If you have a parcel of land you’d like to donate in the St. Clairsville area, or you’d like to sponsor a dog park, call the mayor’s office at (740) 695-1324.