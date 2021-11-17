Everyone can enjoy Thanksgiving thanks to the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the area’s largest food giveaways is set to take place this weekend.

For more than three years, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple has been helping families all across the area enjoy a great Thanksgiving Day meal.

Their annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway will take place this Saturday behind the North Wheeling Community Dream Center. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

They will be giving away food items such as turkeys, canned goods and vegetables. There will also be a clothing giveaway inside the Dream Center.

Reverend Darrell Cummings says it’s all about helping those in need.

To know that we are helping our neighbor. I think that’s what community is all about. It’s helping each other. I may be down today, maybe up tomorrow , but you help me when I’m down, I get up I can help you and we’ll be stronger for it. Reverend Darrell Cummings, Pastor, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple.

No sign up is required. The giveaway is first come, first serve. There is also no income or residency requirements. .

Cummings says additional volunteers and donations are welcome.