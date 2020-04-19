Father creates senior prom for daughter

High school seniors are facing many uncertainties, with one being the “lasts” they’re going to miss.

And for many that last is their senior proms.

But one local dad took it upon himself to make his daughter’s senior prom happen.

Camryn Blair woke up the morning of her prom with a note from her father Zak asking her to be his prom date.

Needless to say he was not turned down, and the moment was one his daughter Camryn will not forget.

It was really special because it just gave me the chance to do it and dance with my dad. That is something i will always remember. Camryn Blair – 2020 Senior

Zak decorated their garage with ratchet straps and CDs with a sign that said Prom 2020 as they danced the night away to Tim Mcgraw’s ‘My Little Girl.’

Latest Posts: