WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Cries of ‘opa!’ were heard in Weirton as the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church handed out plates at their festival.

Residents came hungry to try a taste of old world tradition, with parishioners working all week to prepare the food.

Pastries, pasta, vegetables and of course lamb all made a showing for dine in or carry out.

The all-volunteer staff say they are happy to open their recipe books and their hearts to anyone who appreciates the culture.

Anything from our world-famous baklava to our twist cookies and our spanakopita, our grape leaves, the pastitsio…We cook with love. We cook with that Greek love and Greek pride and we’re happy to share it. Angela Kohelis, Vice-chair, All Saints Greek Orthodox Festival

2022 is their 35th year…and it’s so popular that they had to open pre-orders for dishes back in late June.