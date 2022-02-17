Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountaineer Food Bank is used to handing out meals…but today they handed out checks.

At the Wheeling Soup Kitchen, the group presented $5,000 to each of their partners in Ohio County.

That money was sectioned out from more than two million dollars of West Virginia’s CARES Act funding.

Each of the groups work with the hungry, but the new grant isn’t just for food.

It can go toward anything they need to serve their people, including the day-to-day expenses involved in being a lifeline for so many families.

Food’s our most important product that we buy, but a lot of grants restrict us to food purchases. So this is a great grant because it helps us literally keep the lights on. Becky Shilling-Rodocker, Wheeling Soup Kitchen

We know that those monies are not easy to acquire and come by, and the fact that our state government has recognized that is amazing. Becky Conrad, Community Engagement Specialist, Mountaineer Food Bank

But they still have plenty of money to give out.

The Mountaineer Food Bank serves 48 out of 55 counties in West Virginia, and they say nearly 500 charity groups have a check coming with their name on it.