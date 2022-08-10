WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a brew waiting for you down at Heritage Port next weekend.

Stouts, porters, ales and more from across West Virginia will be represented at the Mountaineer Brewfest.

The festival’s 8th year will pour up some funding for the Seeing Hand Association’s work with the sight-impaired.

It won’t be Miller Time as 16 of the state’s unique beer makers will be offering samples.

Freefolk Brewery, Swilled Dog, Big Timber and Stumptown Ales are just a few of the names on tap.

Now’s your chance to try Appalachia’s craft beer selection without heading downstate.

Oh my goodness, we have them from all corners. We have 16 brewers coming in this year. We have them from, a new one from Charles Town, Abolitionist Aleworks coming in, we have them from Fayetteville, Beckley, Lewisburg, we have some of the top brewers in West Virginia. Jeff Hayes, President, Mountaineer Brewfest

The Mountaineer Brewfest will be cracking bottles and tapping kegs on August 20th from 3 until 10.