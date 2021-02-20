Financial experts look into the future of our economy

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Our economy looks to better days ahead!

Even financial experts can speak on this.

They believe we could see as much as a 20 to 30% growth in Gross Domestic Product. That would be a significant spike in the economy.

Financial experts say it’s only natural for this to happen.

As COVID cases drop, more people get vaccinated, and the growing demand for people wanting to go out, financial expert Jason Haswell says the economy should only go up.

“The demand is gonna be huge to go out. So, all that creates a storm to the positive. The economy is decent right now. By the Summer, it could be really heated up and doing very, very well.” Jason Haswell, managing director of Monteverde group

But while financial experts are hopeful, this boost in the economy has yet to be seen.

The growth is expected to begin in the 2nd quarter. But by the 3rd quarter, experts say it will be significant.