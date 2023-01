WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays.

Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!

On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. Peter Bala.