First Christian Church hands out food to those in need

After a local soup kitchen had to shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the First Christian Church in Moundsville stepped up to the plate.

Pastor Wesley Howsare said that when they heard what happened, he knew they needed to help.

They went to the soup kitchen to get the prepared meals, then took them back to their parish to be safely distributed.

They handed out 100 meals to those who needed it, and the overall process was relatively simple.

“All they have to do is come up, they don’t have to come in, we just want to know how many meals they want because we understand that they’re used to 6 days a week and this is only two days. So however many meals they want, we give them that many meals.” Pastor Wesley Howsare – First Christian Church, Moundsville

If you were unable to make it today, don’t worry. The First Christian Church of Moundsville plans to do it again this Friday starting at 11am.