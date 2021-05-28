Flags are flying at Oglebay to celebrate heroes

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Virtual Lions Club is getting ready for the first of four holidays they are celebrating at Oglebay.

They have 75 flags flying in front of the Mansion Museum to honor of veterans and local community heroes.

This is the second year they have done this.

The Flags for Heroes fundraiser on memorial day is the first one of the year, but they will have similar displays on the Fourth of July, 9/11, and Veteran’s day.

Ohio County Virtual Lions Club secretary Julie Davis says the flags even have a modern twist.

“This year we have QR codes on each of the flag tags. When you take a picture of it on your phone or scan the QR code, then what happens is you are taken to a website that shows pictures and maybe draft cards and information about each individual that the flag is for.” Julie Davis – Secretary of Ohio County Virtual Lions Club

If you wanted to sponsor a flag in honor of your hero for July 4th, 9/11, or Veteran’s Day, click here.