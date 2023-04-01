WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’re blue and you don’t know where to go to…

You might have gone to the Wheeling Country Club Saturday night, where A Special Wish foundation was Puttin’ on the Wish.

It’s the first time they’ve ever held a gala to raise funds, with their first boasting a Roaring ’20s theme.

The money raised from dinner, cocktails and dancing will go toward making dreams from true for children with life-threatening illnesses.

And as you can see…everyone came dressed in their Hollywood best.