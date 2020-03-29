Follansbee man hands out free groceries to elderly, those in need

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local man is doing his part to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Barnhart is a local truck driver and resident of Folansbee. When he noticed everyone losing work, he decided to take action.

With the help of friends and family, he started giving free food to anyone in need.

Daniel spent a good portion of Saturday handing bags of groceries out to local residents and even delivered groceries to the elderly.

The community continues to express their gratitude for his work.

It was overwhelming. The people were just so grateful. I had several people ask me for the address—I gave them address and I had a few elderly people that needed groceries delivered. I had a few friends, unspoken names, that delivered them for me so, God bless them. Daniel Barnhart, Follansbee resident

Daniel hopes to give away food and groceries again with an even bigger response.

