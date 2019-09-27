Former motel will transform into home for abused animals

BELMONT, OH (WTRF)

On the front lawn of the former Sunset Motel located at 41981 National Road in Belmont, Ohio, people passing by may notice a yellow “sold” sign posted in bold font.

The property was purchased by the Belmont County Animal Rescue League on September 24, according to a press release issued by BCARL.

The nonprofit plans on transforming the motel into a living space for their animals, who most of which have been rescued from abusive or neglectful situations.

“Right now we’re using space within the county shelter. However, we need more space than that and we’ve known this from the beginning. This is the perfect opportunity for us. It’s going to allow us to expand,” said Jennifer Woollard, Executive Director, BCARL.

The property is broken into three portions. There is a house facing National Road, a row of motel rooms behind the house and in the back of the property, there’s a mobile home.

BCARL plans on turning the front facing property into a cat house. The dogs will live in the motel rooms and be separated by size. The mobile home will be removed to allow for a fenced roaming space for the animals to run and play.

Additional space on the property will be used for kennels, meet and greet and quarantine areas.

“We need a space where we can provide the animals the care that they need… these animals have had some rough lives and we want to stop that… being able to have a facility where we can house them appropriately and give them individual attention and training if they need it… that is the goal. That’s always been the goal,” said Woollard.

The Belmont County Animal Rescue League has 10 animals (five cats and three dogs) in their custody.

The animals are currently scattered about the county: Some of them live with fosters and others are living at the Belmont County Animal Shelter.

Construction on the new BCARL space will begin within the next few months and they will need donations to get the project fully underway, according to Woollard.

For more information about the Belmont County Animal Rescue League, follow this link to their website.