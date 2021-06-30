Free admission for active military service members and veterans over the 4th of July at Pittsburgh-area parks

Countdown to the 4th of July

Countdown to the 4th of July

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) Officials announced that Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild and Soakzone will be offering free admission to active military service members and veterans over the 4th of July.

The parks will have extended operating hours, extra entertainment and a fireworks display in the Laurel Highlands.

The special offer for active military members and veterans will run from July 2nd the extended holiday weekend.

Service members must have received an honorable discharge and have a valid ID to qualify.