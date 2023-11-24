STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — From Moundsville to Steubenville, a free meal wasn’t hard to find in the Ohio Valley this holiday.

Volunteers at the Friendship Room spent their Thanksgiving giving others something to be thankful for.

Scaffidi’s Restaurant donated enough food for 100 people this morning, in to-go containers and ready to serve.

The charity organization on Logan Street handed most of it out before 4 this afternoon.

They even had enough canned food to create entire non-perishable Thanksgiving boxes.

“I love just being able to connect to this community on a on a personal level, person to person. It’s wonderful…these parents who weren’t able to make things come together, being able to help them do that, it’s beautiful.” Katie Kissinger, Women’s Advocate, Friendship Room

And with December one week away—

They’ve covered their outside Christmas trees not with ornaments, but hats and gloves for anyone to keep.