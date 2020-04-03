From making dresses to masks, Sharon Richardson knew she could be useful

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Homemade masks have grown in popularity during the Corona Virus outbreak. Many people have stepped up and are making them for those who need them most.

Sharon Richardson knew there was a way that she could be useful. So she decided to put her 45 years of sewing to work.

It all started last Sunday and now Sharon has made over 300 masks along with over 100 headbands that nurses can hook their masks onto.

Her masks first began going to family members and friends but now they are being sent to local nursing homes and hospitals.

She says the gift that God gave her is now allowing her to help others.

I just feel grateful because God gave me the gift of being able to sew and I am able to share it with others and maybe do some good. Sharon Richardson – Seamstress

Sharon’s masks are two layers thick with a pocket for a filter. This filter helps with allergens and bacteria.

Sharon jokingly described herself to me as “an old lady just sewing”

but she is anything but that.

Her orders just keep coming in.

