WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After an afternoon at the casino, two Ohio Valley organizations left as big winners.

Wheeling Health Right and the Ohio County Animal Shelter are the latest recipients of donations from the Game Changer program.

Each month, Wheeling-Island Hotel Casino Racetrack collects donations from patrons and from its employees and they’re given to deserving groups in the area. Visitors to the casino can donate their unused gaming vouchers, while employees pay to wear jeans with their uniforms.

It’s really important for us at Wheeling Island to do more and give back to the community. We think it’s a really important part of what we do as a business and trying to keep that going all year long is really important. President and General Manager, Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack

The Ohio County Animal Shelter and Wheeling Health Right will split a little more than $10,000 and they already have plans to put this generosity to use.

Anytime the community can help out, it helps us out and it eases the burden on the taxpayers. We have the new dog kitchen, we call it. We have a roof we’re gonna put on. Once we get through that we’re paint the interior of the building, including the kennels. Nelson Croft, Manager, Ohio County Animal Shelter

It is wonderful. We truly appreciate it. We are very lucky to have such an amazing community and the casino ahs been wonderful to us. Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

Brown said since Health Right had a cyberattack earlier this year, the money will help with security. The organization also plans to use it to help continue their COVID testing and vaccinations for the community.

So far this year Wheeling-Island Hotel Casino Racetrack has donated just over $40,000 through Game Changer, which Florence said is on track to be the program’s biggest donation year yet.