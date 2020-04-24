Getting Married During a Pandemic

It’s not the typical wedding day turn out you’re used to seeing.

Adrian Hadiono and Kayla Florian officially tied the knot on Saturday, April 18th, but the couple says it had to be live streamed or postponed since it’s during the Pandemic.

“I think it was important to us that we still get married on the day that we planned… I was actually pleasantly surprised by how real it felt. I was kind of a little worried in the beginning.” Adrian Hadiono

It’s a love story that dates back to 7 years ago. Their paths crossed in Rochester, New York when she was a dietetic intern and he was a medical student.

Kayla’s brother married them over Web X while he was in Pittsburgh and the couple were in Texas. Only two others were physically present during the ceremony, and about 50 to 70 watched from a bunch of different states.

The newly weds still plan to celebrate the big day with everyone in-person one day. They say it will be more like a giant one year anniversary party.