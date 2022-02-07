Give a shelter pet some kisses this Valentine’s Day

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – This month the Jefferson County Animal Shelter is showering their pets with lovee, but they need the community’s help.

The shelter is asking the public to send kisses by going over to their Facebook page and finding one of the posts and clicking the donate button.

Every $10 gets the animal a kiss on their TREAT-O-METER and as those kisses accumulate their rewards get bigger and bigger.

JEFFERSON COUNTY: The Jefferson County Animal Shelter is showering the pets with some extra love this month! See how you guys can get involved tonight at 5 PM on @WTRF7News ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JiApuge6Cf — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) February 7, 2022

Marketing Manager Brandi DeNoon-Damewood said it’s touching that the community comes together to help the shelter give the animals all the love and treats the can.

With all these donations it helps us to continue to help our community and to give back and to help all the animals who don’t have a voice to give them that voice. Brandi DeNoon-Damewood, Marketing Manager

The shelter already surpassed their starting goal for the month and are so grateful for the support.

If you’d still like to donate and show these animals some love, click here.