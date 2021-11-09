Glen Dale Elementary honors veterans

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students, teachers and community members at one local elementary school took advantage of the beautiful weather on Tuesday to pay tribute to our veterans.

A special outdoor Salute to Veterans was held at Glen Dale Elementary.

Due to COVID restrictions, this marks the first time the school’s annual ceremony was held outdoors. It featured a presentation by the Moundsville Honor Guard, including a flag folding demonstration and the playing of taps.

Students sang patriotic songs followed by a parade of flags around several blocks.

Not only is it just the lessons of patriotism, but I think it’s also a shared group experience that they share with their classmates and their community members who are right there to support them and their lessons.

Kathy Fox, Music Teacher, Glen Dale Elementary

Students were encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

The school also took up donations, with proceeds benefiting the Moundsville Honor Guard

