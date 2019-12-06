Glen Dale welcomes the holiday season

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The city of Glen Dale welcomed in the holiday season Thursday evening with their ninth annual Christmas Tree Light Up Night.

The night consisted of a special appearance by the Crossroads band along with complimentary refreshments from WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

Santa himself also arrived to end the night.

David Blazer – Glen Dale Mayor

I just think to get the holidays kicked off and enjoy each other. Some people haven’t seen each other for awhile. Just general greetings to everybody. Mayor David Blazer

The city hopes to continue this annual tradition and to have an even better turn out next year.