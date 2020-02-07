Good Samaritan returns bags of money found in the middle of the road

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One man at a local business is expressing his gratitude after a major act of kindness from a good Samaritan.

Mike Garrett and his wife just happened to drive down a Wheeling street after dinner when Mike told his wife he could have sworn he saw a bank bag in the middle of the road.

They drove around the block and found not one, but two bank bags filled with money from a local business.

With some help from Denny Magruder at WesBanco Arena, the bank bags were returned to the business, and to a grateful employee.

We felt relieved that we gave it to somebody that was worried. Again, had no idea how much was in it. It was just money. Then you start thinking ‘How many people walked by there when it just, maybe just chucked it?’ You know what I mean? But it all worked out for the guy. Mike Garrett, Found Money Bags

Garrett said he thought of Magruder because of help Magruder provided him during a flood.

He added Magruder offered him two tickets to any event of his choice in recognition of his honesty.