Grab a waffle cone and pick up your scooper….Sunday is National Ice Cream Day

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s hot, it’s summer, so who’s hungry?

If you were looking for an excuse to indulge in a favorite frozen treat, here it is. Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and we’re warning you ahead of time so you can go grab your favorites.

For many around here, that’s Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream, so that’s where 7News headed.

I just love ‘White House’ because it has cherries and I’m a fan of cherries and it’s so decorative, especially this time of year. Nancy DeStefano, Ice Cream Lover

Probably a deer tracks milkshake with cherries and cherry juice. Mark Porterfield, Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream

No matter which scoop satisfies your sweet tooth, one thing most everyone can agree on is the satisfaction of some summertime ice cream.

I absolutely love cookies and cream with a waffle cone. Sophia, Baylie & Julie; Ice Cream Lovers

As a kid you used to go to get ice cream with your parents or grandparents on Sunday afternoon and I think it’ just brings you back to your roots when you were younger.”) Kirke Porterfield, Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream

At Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream they serve up more than 40 flavors. Pretty much anything and everything you could want. They are also working to develop dairy-free ice cream that will be available soon.

With all the different flavors now, it’s especially fun to come into the shop and pick one, but there’s a little something for everybody, especially when it’s very hot out. It relieves the heat and it’s just something fun you remember from when you were a kid. Nancy DeStefano, Ice Cream Lover

Whether you blend it, pack it in gallons, crunch on a cone, or prefer a bowl, just make sure you enjoy it before it melts.