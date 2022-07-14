ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — With the mid-July mugginess is all around us, there’s no better time to be an HVAC technician.

And it’s especially good to be studying at Belmont College, where a million-dollar grant is bringing cutting-edge equipment to the classroom.

Students can now fix an AC unit virtually in front of the entire classroom, thanks to an Oculus headset and a new virtual reality program.

The rapidly growing HVAC department is investing the money into the latest and greatest in heating and cooling technology.

Among their newest additions are three outdoor air systems, which are completely up-to-date and can purify the air—which will be important for the industry moving forward with COVID.

The college says it’s important for students to graduate with a 2022 skill set.

Not only do you want to teach the fundamentals, what have always been part of traditional HVAC training, but there are new and emerging technologies and we want to be on the forefront of teaching those new and emerging technologies within the HVAC program. Keith Kaczor, HVAC Assistant Professor

They’re also planning an addition to their building at the college.

Not just to accommodate their growing number of students, but also to hold the large units for students to work on.

The Mechanical Technology Center is holding an open house on July 21 for potential students from 4 to 6 p.m. and for contractors from 1 to 3 p.m.