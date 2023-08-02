WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Normally they’re out keeping the Friendly City safe, but a group of Wheeling first responders are about to put on a different uniform.

The Wheeling Police Department and Wheeling Fire Department will face off Thursday in the first Guns & Hoses Charity Basketball Game.

Both teams have been working hard to prepare for the match-up at WesBanco Arena.

While it will be a fun night for both teams, this game means something more.

All proceeds from the event go to the Sergeant Josh Raddish of the Wheeling Police Department and his family.

“He has a tiny family and I’m one of his family members was Ella. Ella is his four year old daughter and she died of a rare disease this past spring. So, this is raising money in her name.” Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

“It doesn’t matter what uniform we wear. At the end of the day, when something comes or happens like this, we all pull together. We’re all brothers and sisters at the end serving the community.” Lt. Tom Haluscak, Wheeling Fire Department

The game is this Thursday, that’s August 3 at WesBanco Arena at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each.

You can get them at WesBanco Arena, the Wheeling Police Department Headquarters at 2115 Chapline Street or at the Wheeling Fire Department at 2126 Market Street.

Some tickets will be available at the door.

The police will be represented by Ryan Moore; Josh Sanders; Cody Schwertfeger; Cayden Hennen; Zach Herron; Cory Rager; Brandon Stanley; John Wolf; Doug Somerville; Kevin Kuca; Collin Jamison; and Robert Kovalyk.

“Team PD’s got it. We’re younger, we’re faster, we’re better.” Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

The fire department team is Kody Geisel, Clayton Dietrich; Cory Becker; Dan Gordon; Andrew Yahn; Phillip Namlik; Josh Dent; Mo Khan; Abraham Winter; Thomas Haluscak; Adam Twardoski and Mike Haney.

“Firemen are always going to win this. Cops always want to be firemen. So, we wish them the best and hopefully they are not too sore at the end of the day.” Lt. Tom Haluscak, Wheeling Fire Department

So, who is going to win? Depends on who you ask.