WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Happy Birthday West Virginia!

The Mountain State turned 160 years old on Tuesday.

To celebrate party goers enjoyed some birthday cake, refreshments, and a photo booth at West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling.

All activities were free and open to the public and included a first-person portrayer of Abraham Lincoln played by John W. King.

He also read Proclamation 100, which admitted West Virginia into the Union.

Community members could also leave well-wishes on a birthday card to their beloved state.

What better place to celebrate than the birthplace of West Virginia.

“One of the most authentic restorations in the United States is the courtroom on the third floor. That’s where they put the state of West Virginia together over the next two years through fiery debates and arguments. Where’s the boundaries? Where’s the borders? What’s the name of the state going to be?” Debbie Jones, Site Manager, West Virginia Independence Hall

After two years the paperwork was sent to President Lincoln and the rest was our history.

Lincoln signed the papers on April 20, 1863 and then it took effect 60-days later, making June 20th the official birthday of West Virginia.