ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Harvey Goodman Realtors is holding a charity drive outside of Sam’s Club in St. Clairsville called “Harvey’s Hope,” where necessities such as backpacks, flashlights, batteries, and much more are being gathered.

Harvey Goodman Realtors are working with Street Moms, who are supported by the Vineyard Church.

“Harvey’s Hope” will continue to collect items until Wednesday, December 22, so you still have plenty of time to contribute.