WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You may have seen a gold and blue beauty driving through the streets across the Ohio Valley because OVRTA and EORTA now have a new trolley!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Its name is “Queen of the Valley”.

This new bus was designed as a trolley, right down to the ornate windows and wooden seats.

Its color scheme also gives a nod to the Mountain State and WVU.

OVRTA said it’s only been used a few times, and you can get the trolley for the next time you need transportation to ride in style.

“Weddings, different functions, we have taken delegates around through the communities. A wide range of things we can do. Just call our office and ask about the trolley!” Kevin Davis, Mobility Manager, OVRTA

Davis explained this trolley is a tribute to how OVRTA and EORTA started when two trolley companies merged.

If you’d like to rent the “Queen of the Valley” call OVRTA at 304-232-2190.