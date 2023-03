WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Heads were shaved and hair fell to the floor this weekend—but not at a barber shop.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation Head Shaving event got out their razors for the 20th year before Saturday’s Nailers game.

The money will be headed to trials and research into childhood cancer.

This year’s cuts are in memory of organizer Dave Parsons’ wife, who shaved her head several dozen times for St. Baldrick’s.

The trimming also took place out on the ice.